Gene Luen Yang's Shang-Chi saga comes to an end in January

Writer Gene Luen Yang's longrunning Shang-Chi saga will come to an end in January with an oversized 40-page one-shot titled Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings. Announced as part of Marvel's just-released January 2023 solicitations, Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings is drawn by Michael YG and features two covers from Jim Cheung and Dike Ruan.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The story continues and concludes the story from the current title Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, which has introduced a version of the eponymous artifacts to the Marvel Universe which are based on the version seen in the MCU in the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In the one-shot, Shang-Chi is transported to the past, where he encounters his own father in his younger days - and will have to grapple with his own family history to return home intact.

"What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history?" asks Marvel's official solicitation text for Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings #1. "Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn't know his father as well as he thought?"

The original comic book version of the Ten Rings are ten alien artifacts that contain the souls of the greatest warriors of the planet Maklu-IV, each of which grants its wearer a different power. The revamped versions, first introduced in the MCU before coming to Marvel Comics to exist alongside the original version, are ten rings of power that are connected by an unknown power, and which grant their wearer great strength.

Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings goes on sale January 4.

