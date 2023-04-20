Ganondorf's location in Tears of the Kingdom's trailer could have big story implications

Now The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans think they've pinpointed Ganondorf's exact location in the game's final trailer.

This month saw Tears of the Kingdom's final trailer air, giving us new shots of Zelda and Ganondorf around the redesigned Hyrule map. Now, one Zelda fan thinks they've managed to pinpoint Ganondorf's exact location in Hyrule when he gets all shouty - and it turns out he's exactly above the Shrine of Resurrection on the Great Plateau.

Alright, by using the same background-overlapping technique we've pinpointed Ganondorf's location: he seems to be on a new structure on the Great Plateau, directly above the Shrine of Resurrection! #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/lo3lOPpsQTApril 18, 2023 See more

This has some seriously interesting story consequences for Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom - will the big bad use the Shrine of Resurrection to return in full force, or is this where he'll transform from his Demise-like shape to full fat Ganondorf? We don't have any answers right now, just a lot of intriguing questions from this discovery.

As it happens, this is also the same fan who pinpointed Zelda's location in Hyrule from the final Tears of the Kingdom trailer. It turns out the redesigned Zelda with short hair is behind the Temple of Time, which is similarly located in the Great Plateau. This starting location from Breath of the Wild could have big story events tied to it in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom features a changed Hyrule from Breath of the Wild, as we've seen the likes of Hyrule Castle become infected with Malice and warped. Therefore, we shouldn't really assume that both the Shrine of Resurrection and the Temple of Time will even be back in the new sequel, as they could've become similarly warped and twisted and no longer be accessible to us.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally launches next month on May 12. Just earlier this week, Zelda fans uncovered one theory that actually makes sense, but one that has potentially huge story spoilers attached.

