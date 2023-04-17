Tears of the Kingdom fans think they've managed to pinpoint Zelda's exact location from the trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (opens in new tab) fans think they’ve managed to work exactly where Zelda is located from the game’s promotional footage.

The latest and final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom ends with Zelda gazing up at the sky. "Link, you must find me," she says, suggesting that part of Link's latest adventure involves figuring out where she is. Luckily for our hero, some very clever Zelda fans have already done the hard work for him.

The below contains potential spoilers, so if you'd rather figure out Zelda's whereabouts for yourself, look away now.

Tears of the Kingdom is set in the same world as Breath of the Wild, and as such, one fan was able to use their impressive knowledge of the layout and landmarks of Link's previous adventure to triangulate Zelda's position on the world map. As the tweet below shows, according to their estimate, she's somewhere to the south, near Lake Hylia.

I can’t get over this image of someome triangulating Zelda’s map coordinates based purely off shit in the background like the fucking Shia LaBeouf flag. pic.twitter.com/r7Pm4gPXNRApril 15, 2023 See more

While this gives us a rough idea of where to look for Zelda, Twitter user Luigi has seemingly pinpointed her exact location, which is fairly close to the previous estimate. As their video demonstrates, the scenery visible in the trailer perfectly overlaps with a spot right behind the Temple of Time, which is in the Great Plateau. This location will be familiar to Breath of the Wild players as it's one of the first places Link comes across after emerging from the Shrine of Resurrection at the beginning of the game.

By perfectly overlapping the background in these shots with BotW we can pinpoint Zelda's location: she's in the Great Plateau, behind the Temple of Time. #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/cZ654ROkUFApril 15, 2023 See more

Zelda may not have featured heavily in the latest Tears of the Kingdom trailer, but the latest footage has given fans hope that after three-and-a-half decades she might finally be a playable character.

Check out our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide for the best place to secure your copy before the game's release on May 12.