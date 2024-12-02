Roblox gift cards are 15% off at Amazon - if you don't know what that means, ask your kids
Nothing says happy holidays like a ton of robux
We've finally hit December which can only mean one thing - the holidays are coming! This can be a stressful time especially if you're struggling to buy the gaming fans in your life the perfect gift but may I offer you a Roblox gift card in this trying time? Gift cards may seem a bit impersonal, but nothing pleases me more than sneaking in a Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Network, or even a Roblox gift card into a loved one's Christmas Card and they always go down a treat.
Gift cards don't get deals too often but thanks to Cyber Monday you can now get 15% off Roblox ones right in time for the holiday season. If, like me, you want to sneak some Robux into a family member's card or stocking, you can now grab a $50 gift card for just $42.50 at Amazon, saving you $7.50 in the process, and the deals continue for the $75 and $100 cards too.
Don't expect to receive a small plastic card in the post if you pick up some of these discounted gift cards. Unlike the best Cyber Monday gaming deals, there's no physical element to be found here. Once purchased you'll receive a pin code in your inbox, which can be redeemed on the Roblox website. If you still want to personalize this on Christmas day, I recommend writing the redeemable code in a card, or even adding it to their account in secret on the big day.
Roblox gift card (4,500 Robux) | $50 $42.50 at Amazon
Save $7.50 -
This gift card gets you a huge 4,500 Robux to use in-game and comes with the added bonus of some Woodsy Forest Pauldrons for your avatar. Thanks to Cyber Monday, Amazon has knocked off 15% off this gift card so you can save $7.50 to put towards more Roblox goodies.
Buy it if:
✅ 4,500 Robux is more than enough
✅ You want to buy new outfits for your avatar
✅ You want the Woodsy Forest Pauldrons
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need more Robux
❌ You want a physical Roblox gift instead
Price check: Best Buy: $50
UK: £50 at Amazon
Roblox gift card (4,500 Robux) | $75 $63.75 at Amazon
Save $11.25 -
The next gift card up will net you 7,000 Robux in total to use in-game, along with the bonus Woodsy Forest Pauldrons item for just $63.75 thanks to Cyber Monday. That's a lot of Robux to try and spend but buying it from Amazon instead of in-game will save you $11.25 which could be set aside for even more Robux should you need any.
Buy it if:
✅ You want 7,000 Robux
✅ You want to buy multiple in-game game passes
✅ You want to use your remaining balance for a Roblox Premium subscription
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't play Roblox
❌ You'd prefer a physical in-store gift card
Price check: Walmart: $75
UK: £75 at Amazon
Roblox gift card (4,500 Robux) | $100 $85 at Amazon
Save $15 -
This gift card comes with a colossal 10,000 Robux to use in-game, along with the bonus Woodsy Forest Pauldrons item. While it may take a while to get spend all these robux up, this is one of the biggest savings to be had as there's $15 off thanks to Cyber Monday.
Buy it if:
✅ You want items to develop your own Robox games
✅ You want the perfect gift for a Roblox fan
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're never going to manage to spend 10,000 Robux
Price check: Best Buy: $100
UK: £100 at Amazon
How to redeem Amazon Robox gift cards
If you pick up any of these gift cards, you'll need to redeem them before you can go on a Roblox spending spree. Luckily the process is pretty simple, and I'm here to tell you how. (Feel free to share this valuable knowledge if you're gifting any of these gift cards to a loved one. I promise I won't take any credit so you can take all the glory for yourself.)
- Receive your Robox gift card PIN code
- Visit the Roblox website at Roblox.com/redeem
- Enter your pin on the website
- Click 'Redeem' to add Robux to your account
Check out our best Cyber Monday deals hub, where we've gathered all the best discounts on console bundles, brand-new games, controllers, and accessories, but be fast, as these deals won't be around for much longer.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.