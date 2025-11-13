Xbox boss Phil Spencer says "we welcome new options for players" as Valve unveils new rival hardware in the Steam Machine, saying new competition is how "gaming moves forward"
There's a new console on the way, with Valve suddenly announcing the Steam Machine yesterday, sending shockwaves through the industry. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has weighed in, congratulating the company and cheering on its console.
"Gaming moves forward when players and developers have more ways to play and create, especially across open platforms," Spencer writes on Twitter. "Expanding access across PC, console, and handheld devices reflects a future built on choice, core values that have guided Xbox's vision from the start."
He adds that "as one of the largest publishers of Steam," Microsoft welcomes "new options for players." Another Xbox proponent, Josh Stein, the senior social media manager, noticed something else about Valve's big announcement.
"All I can see is the rumored leaks from 2019 of Series S designs," he tweets, laughing. "All hail the cube." He includes an image of what the Xbox Series S was expected to look like, and it is remarkably like the Steam Machine, to the point now I can't unsee this comparison either. Thanks, Josh.
Valve's console is ten years in the making, with a version first talked about a decade ago now. This iteration has evolved, and the notion is to provide a proper home version of the Steam Deck that's more powerful and intuitive, with many of the quality-of-life features you get from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
There's no price or release window yet, giving everyone in the video game landscape time to adjust to Valve's increased presence. We'll keep you posted.
