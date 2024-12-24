Warner Bros. is inexplicably delisting a bunch of games without warning, again, and devs are once again distraught: "We are heartbroken"
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes, and more are gone
Warner Bros. is going on a delisting spree again, this time pulling a host of Cartoon Network-licensed games from digital storefronts.
As first spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, some of the games that have been delisted so far include Adventure Time: Finn and Jake's Epic Quest, Adventure Time: Magic Man's Head Games, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes, Steven Universe: Save the Light, and Steven Universe: Unleash the Light. Looking around various online retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, it looks like this isn't just PC-specific, as many console versions of these games have also been taken down.
Warner Bros., under which Cartoon Network is a subsidiary, has yet to release an official statement or acknowledge the delistings in any official capacity.
This comes just months after Warner Bros. delisted the entire catalog of its Adult Swim Games indie label, although the rights to at least some of those games were reportedly given back to their owners after widespread backlash. It's also worth noting that those developers were given a heads up that their games were being delisted, whereas here it seems like the decision was out of the blue.
"We are not involved with the decision to delist our Steven Universe: The Light Trilogy games or our Teeny Titans games," reads a tweet from Grumpyface Games. "We are also unable to speak on it further. All questions about the sunsetting of the games should be sent to Cartoon Network and WB. We are heartbroken."
I've reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and will update this article if I hear back, but given the time of year, I'd say it's unlikely I get a response.
RTS classics Warcraft 1 and 2 are being delisted from GOG just weeks after Blizzard released remasters for them, but GOG is standing by its commitment to preserve them with updates.
