Sweet liberty, a Helldivers 2 update "is breaking the Galactic War" so now the whole thing is paused, but good news: "We are not going to revert any of the damage done by this"

Arrowhead has put a complete pause on Helldivers 2's Galactic War at the center of the main narrative of the game due to a backend error that bugged planet liberation rates in players' favor.

A post from the official Helldivers Twitter account says a recent backend update led to an error that caused planet liberation rates to "skyrocket."

"While we know this is fun, we also know that it is breaking the Galactic War mechanic itself," reads the post. "In short, this is harming the game experience and will have detrimental effects on the war mechanic in the future."

For that reason, the Galactic War has been paused while Arrowhead works on a fix for the bug. Arrowhead says it's already started to work on repairs, but as of now there's no ETA.

To be clear, Arrowhead assures you can still play Helldivers 2, but nothing you do will have an impact on the campaign for now. That said, the increased planet liberation progress that stemmed from the bug won't be reverted, which is a win for democracy and a big ol' L for Terminids, Automatons, and Illuminate.

"This is our mistake and we own it," Arrowhead says. "We are not going to revert any of the damage done by this error, however, so your major order victory is still secure. We will keep you updated as soon as we have more information!"

