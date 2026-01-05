"Review bombing as a concept wasn't a thing": Helldivers 2 boss says Arrowhead's debut hit Magicka was actually just buggy and unoptimized, though it was later review bombed by Helldivers mad at Sony

News
By published

Thank goodness Helldivers 2 isn't buggy and unoptimized

Three wizards in colorful robes, surrounded by monsters, in the box art for Magicka
(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios/Paradox)

Long before it was known as the house of Helldivers 2, developer Arrowhead Game Studios had to its name a lovely little wizard action game called Magicka, one of the bigger surprise hits of the 2010s. For players, Magicka was a treat, but for computers, it was poison, frequently crashing and generally running like a bag of hammers going up a down escalator even on the best hardware available. In recent and amusing comments, Helldivers 2 creative lead and Arrowhead veteran Johan Pilestedt owns up to the game's reputation and connects it to Arrowhead's more recent stumbles.

Wading into a Reddit discussion of where Helldivers 2 should go from here, Pilestedt points out that Magicka wasn't review bombed at release because "Review bombing as a concept wasn't a thing". And it's true the practice of sticking it to developers and publishers by hitting them in the user review score over – to distill a wide and gray discussion of review bombing criteria – non-gameplay problems has been deployed far more often in the past decade or so.