Sweet liberty, Helldivers 2 just fixed one of the most annoying glitches in crash-focused new update as Arrowhead continues to address the game's performance issues

Things still aren't great in Helldivers 2 at the moment, but they are improving. Arrowhead continues to roll out updates to fix various bugs and issues across the multiplayer shooter, the latest of which addresses some frustrating crashes.

A patch sent out today focuses largely on glitches that would cause Helldivers 2 to freeze, thus ruining your current round and potentially forcing a full restart, with the notes stating that "stability and balance improvements were the focus of the team" this time. The first listed is one I've personally encountered, where joining a mission in progress would lead to a crash.

This also fixes crashing when the players already in the match would activate particular stratagems. Another relatively common crash caused by certain encounters kicking off is addressed too, as well as one triggered by quickly flicking around the weapon customization menu.

These are the more common issues sorted out by the patch. Two rare crashes, one whereby the game freezes on a mission loading, and another after enemies slip through the ground, are sorted also. That last one is at least absurd enough to just laugh at if it happens.

Some smaller tweaks are included, like fine-tuning textures, and an adjustment to make the extraction shuttle avoid the landing pad if it hits an obstruction. As ever, make sure to position yourself in the clearest angle possible for removal from the onslaught.

This update is part of continued efforts to stabilize Helldivers 2 as the game has suffered a number of performance problems of late. Getting back to terra firma may take some time, but Arrowhead remains on the case. For democracy!

