Helldivers 2 is "starting to break at the seams," game director admits, since Arrowhead kept choosing new content over bug fixes: "Now we're paying the price"

Trust me, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has heard you talking about how bad you want optimization for months now. Its devs understand – they know it's their fault.

"The calls are coming from inside of the house," game director Mikael Eriksson says candidly during a new, official Q&A on YouTube. "Now we're paying the price a little bit for this. So that is why we're so focused right now on addressing this and rethinking a little bit about how we're developing the game."

But, "eventually," he recognizes, "like where we are where we're at right now – we see that [...] we've been starting to break at the seams, and it's not just in one place, unfortunately. It's in many different places at once."

