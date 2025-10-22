Arrowhead thanks Helldivers 2 fans begging for optimization for their "restraint from calling in orbital strikes," promises to fix everything from snow distribution to NPC eyeballs

Whatever you may believe about a weakling Helldivers 2 grunt, it's undeniable that the shooter's fans are dedicated. Right now, a delay is keeping them from receiving the optimization patch they've waited almost over a year for, but Helldivers 2 fans are mostly just relieved that they know about it. An empathetic dictator, Arrowhead recognizes this and appreciates it.

There will be no mutiny in Super Earth. In a Reddit post explaining the "last-minute" certification problem that caused its patch delay, Arrowhead thanks players "for your patience and unwavering commitment to Managed Democracy. Your courage and restraint from calling in orbital strikes over patch delay, keeps the galaxy free. For Freedom!"

Right, exactly. "All they needed to do," says one pleased reply with 650 upvotes, "a simple note saying what they are working on and what blockers still exist as well as thier personal goal of when it will be ready."

Arrowhead can't confirm when its optimization patch will be out, but it will "provide an update on Friday either way." Whenever that update does breeze on by, though, it will bring a number of notable tweaks. Things like status and visual effects, AI behaviors, and asset distribution will all be optimized, and even more minor issues will get some care – like snow's "overall look," and NPC eyeballs.

"Optimized Automaton units and NPC eyes," says Arrowhead, "by changing them from particle effects to shaders."

Missing Helldivers 2 performance and balance patch was delayed by "last-minute" issue, Arrowhead says – now targeting "end of this week, with staff ready to work over the weekend if needed."