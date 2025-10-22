Missing Helldivers 2 performance and balance patch was delayed by "last-minute" issue, Arrowhead says – now targeting "end of this week, with staff ready to work over the weekend if needed"

If you're wondering where the next Helldivers 2 patch is, developer Arrowhead Game Studios says it's been hit with a "last-minute certification issue." The devs hope to have the update out by the end of the week, but they say they're prepared to put in some overtime if the work takes longer than expected.

"We want to share an update on our most recent patch," Arrowhead says in a message to fans shared on Reddit and Discord. "It was originally planned for Tuesday, but a last-minute certification issue caused a delay. The team is now targeting delivery by the end of this week, with staff ready to work over the weekend if needed. There’s still a small chance the issue won’t be fully resolved by Friday, which could push the patch to next week. We’re doing everything we can to deliver it this week and will provide an update on Friday either way."

The devs aren't specific on the exact nature of that issue, but if it's related to "certification," that likely means it's run afoul of some platform – whether that be PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam – requirements for release.

"As we previously shared, we have pushed back our content releases, including Warbonds, to focus on fixing performance, bugs, and balance," the devs say. They've also shared a preliminary pile of patch notes detailing some of the optimizations included in this update, most of which are behind-the-scenes tweaks that should effectively be invisible to players, but which should hopefully provide some of those promised performance improvements.

Repeating it "a bajillion times," Helldivers 2 studio CEO insists Gameguard anticheat isn't behind the game's performance issues: "We see no evidence of it."