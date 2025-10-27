Helldivers 2 performance is still many months away from "more meaningful improvement," admits Arrowhead CEO, but there are "more patches coming"

Liberty has been taking a hit of late in Helldivers 2, with the multiplayer shooter suffering a number of niggling performance issues. Hotfixes and patches are coming as fast as Arrowhead can make them, but the developer warns full democratic justice will take a minute to resume.

Keeping an incredibly popular multiplayer game like Helldivers 2 functional is no easy task. Since launching in early 2024, Arrowhead has released regular updates, both to fix problems and add new enemies, weapons, and more.

But over time, 'technical debt' has taken hold, a phenomenon born of stacking minor changes over time whereby the base game starts showing bigger cracks. The devs are working to remedy the situation, as players suffer lag and all sorts of other glitching across the known galaxy.

HELLDIVERS 2 – Into the Unjust | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Doing so will be a gradual effort, just as the problems emerged over time, but the team is committed for the long haul. "Before we return to (what we hope is a new normal) we have more patches coming," Shams Jorjami, CEO of Arrowhead, said on the official in response to queries about what patches were on the way.

He goes on to state there’s still plenty more to before Helldivers 2 returns to full strength. "Performance will take many many more months of work to get to even more meaningful improvement," Jorjami adds.

The amount of dedication Arrowhead has shown towards the community is admirable thus far, since nerfs and buffs are still happening on top of all the other fixes right now. The bullets of liberty will fly at full speed once more, and right into more bug entrails if I have anything to say about it.

