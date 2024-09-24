Marvel Rivals reveals brand-new hero Psylocke while seemingly confirming past character leaks with a sneaky Moon Knight teaser
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's (probably) Moon Knight
Marvel Rivals seems to have an ever-growing roster of heroes, with NetEase Games recently revealing Psylocke - and perhaps even Moon Knight, if a supposed teaser rings true.
The eternally expanding cast of Marvel Rivals characters is even bigger now thanks to the arrival of Psylocke, a stunning warrior with psionic abilities. She boasts a wide variety of weapons, from crossbows to shurikens, and some beautiful butterfly-themed visuals in-game. While Psylocke is undoubtedly an exciting addition, her reveal trailer also features a possible glimpse of another new hero - one previously uncovered in a datamine.
That hero is none other than Moon Knight, teased very briefly at the tail end of Psylocke's big trailer. A moon can be seen in the video following an ad for the game's release date, with a mysterious shadowy crescent-shaped figure appearing in front of it momentarily. This seems to all but confirm that Moon Knight is indeed joining the roster. So far, the leaks have proven to be accurate, too - even Psylocke herself was one of the predicted heroes.
From the looks of it, fans can't wait to see both characters in action this December. The clip's comments highlight as much: "Psylocke and Moon Knight? I'm so ready for this game!" One person commends NetEase for its sneaky teaser, saying that how the studio "casually revealed Moon Knight at the end" is "chef's kiss." Reactions range from curious to thrilled - but they all seem to share the same sentiment: "December can't come soon enough."
Can't wait for the game to release? Check out our Marvel Rivals preview to learn more about it before it launches publicly this December.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
