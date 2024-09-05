I have the same problem with Marvel Rivals that I had with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but it's not what you think

I've never been much of a hero shooter fan, but something about Marvel Rivals still piques my interest. Maybe it's because I'm one of the few people who actually liked Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for what it was ( instead of what it isn't ), or maybe it's the FOMO of hearing other people talk so animatedly about the Overwatch-like, but I jumped on the opportunity to play Marvel Rivals at Gamescom faster than you can say "Starlord".

The experience was a humbling one. My half-hour preview revealed a few home truths: firstly, I am not geared toward competitive shooters. Secondly, it turns out that I am extremely opposed to testing out a variety of playstyles before choosing my favorite, and that's why The Punisher is my new Deadshot.

Unlocked and reloaded

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Gamescom 2024 (Image credit: Digital Eclipse) GamesRadar+ visited Cologne to play the most anticipated new games of 2024 at Gamescom, and speak to the developers bringing them to life. For more of our hands-on previews and exclusive interviews, visit the Gamescom 2024 coverage hub.

Having read our Senior News Editor's own Marvel Rivals preview from Summer Game Fest, I already know a little of what to expect. Given the trial and error approach usually applied to hero shooters, I know I'll soon have to make a few experimental decisions. There's a unique sense of satisfaction that comes with finding a character whose playstyle, class, or moveset best clicks with you. For that reason, I really wanted to enjoy playing Captain America. Like, I really really wanted to.

Accompanied by Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier of Avengers fame, the duo comprise the latest entrants to the world of Marvel Rivals in the current beta. Now Bucky is cool and all, but with his melee might and deflective shield capabilities, I'm told by the developer that there's no better hero than Steve Rogers for the ultimate superpower fantasy. Unfortunately for both me and the NetEase Games representatives coaching me through my hands-on session, I started out with The Punisher – aka, everything I could possibly want from an action hero.

He's one of the highest recommended starter heroes for a reason. The Punisher's intuitive, no-muss-no-fuss third-person shooter stylings perfectly match my speed when it comes to providing the most classically recognizable shooter experience of the bunch. He's a Duellist, which means he has a smaller health pool as a trade-off for a frankly wild damage-per-second output that melts all neighboring foes as long as I don't get close enough to be KO'd myself (because yes, in Marvel Rivals, your heroes don't die – they just have a little snooze). Essentially, The Punisher is one hell of a glass cannon. With a veritable arsenal of guns at my disposal, not to mention all the smoke grenades and ziplines for traversing the map with ease, I take to his playstyle almost instantly.

I assure you that I did try to deviate from this instantaneous preference. Before I took Cap for a spin, I tested the waters with Dr Strange, keen to see his ranged magic attacks up close and personal. Unfortunately, I never get the hang of them, instead resorting to throwing up a shield that can absorb 800 damage before breaking, and simply run around the arena frantically until the timer runs out.

Shameful, yes, but not nearly as shameful as how I literally could not wrap my head around Captain America's yoyo-like shield tosses. This move forms the basis of his offensive capabilities, but it speaks to the same exact reason that I cannot play Captain Boomerang in Kill the Justice League: I have crappy aim, and I'm not afraid to say that with my whole chest. Paired with the total absence of any firearms (at least according to my limited experience could glean from it), Cap is sadly the worst kind of hero for me in a hero shooter. The dude doesn't even shoot, for Stark's sake.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I have fond memories of Marvel Rivals, but only thanks to The Punisher. My brief stint with Rocket was not half bad, though I ordinarily refrain from playing healers, but it's clear that Marvel Rivals' stacked roster speaks to a breadth of skills, builds, and playstyles – even if, like me, you might be a one-superhero kinda person.

From Apex Legends to Control, check out the best shooter games to play next.