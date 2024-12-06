Marvel Rivals is out now on consoles and PC, but sorry Nintendo stans - the Overwatch rival "definitely isn't coming to Switch"

With the free-to-play Marvel Rivals now officially available to both console and PC players, Nintendo users may be left wondering whether they'll see the Overwatch 2 -esque shooter on the Switch - but, unfortunately, it's safe to say that likely won't happen.

Speaking in an interview with Pocket Tactics , developer NetEase Games confirms as much. When prompted about a potential mobile or handheld release for Marvel Rivals later on down the line, game director Thaddeus Sasser reveals that neither port was ever likely to become a reality - in fact, neither had even been discussed. "There are no discussions [happening] right now to make a handheld port," admits the lead.

It's not all that surprising considering Marvel Rivals' production and how demanding the new game would be on such devices. The title was developed within Unreal Engine 5, featuring high-impact visuals and a destructible world - both of which could seriously tank the game's performance and quality on any handheld platform, especially during action-packed combat between a variety of players all at once.

Sasser reaffirms this point himself, expressing that Marvel Rivals is simply too demanding and "definitely isn't coming to Switch." The game is available now on almost all other current generation platforms, however, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. If you're interested in keeping up to date with NetEase's new title before committing, you can wishlist the shooter on storefronts like Steam before purchasing.

