Marvel Rivals devs say "matchmaking is a complex system" as debates about SBMM versus EOMM rage, but they're going to "talk about all the matchmaking things" in a video this month
Will the question finally be settled?
Marvel Rivals players have suspected for some time that the game has ditched skill-based matchmaking, or SBMM, in favor of something called engagement optimized matchmaking, or EOMM. The devs at NetEase haven't fully explained how the matchmaking system works, but it seems that's about to change in the near future.
"Matchmaking is a complex system," creative director Guangyun Chen explains in an interview with YouTube channel Rivals Assembled, "and we are preparing a video to talk about all the matchmaking things. So stay tuned. Maybe in two weeks."
In theory, SBMM should match players of roughly equal skill levels together, which is the system players have come to expect from most modern online shooters. With that said, it's proven controversial in titles like Call of Duty, where some players would prefer to test their skills in a genuine free-for-all – or simply stomp less skilled opponents – without being beholden to how the hidden algorithm judges their skill.
EOMM takes the algorithms a step much further. Instead of simply being matched against players of similar skill, EOMM would, as the name implies, attempt to "optimize" your "engagement." If you're going on a losing streak, EOMM might throw you some bad opponents to keep you from turning off the game in a fit of rage. Similarly, it might give you some tougher enemies if it thinks you're going to get bored on a big win streak.
The exact details of how these systems work in online games is generally kept pretty mysterious, and that's by design – if players knew exactly when they'd be getting their proverbial bits of cheese, they might be less compelled to spend their evenings in the controlled rat mazes of a matchmaking pool. Whichever form of matchmaking Marvel Rivals favors, it seems we're set to know a whole lot more soon.
Get stomping or get wrecked in the best online games today.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.