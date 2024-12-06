Marvel Rivals devs offer codes for a free Iron Man skin to celebrate launch, right as fans report issues with buying microtransactions

Marvel Rivals is officially out now and available for free to players on both consoles and PC, but the Overwatch 2 -esque shooter's long-awaited launch hasn't come without its issues, including problems with microtransaction purchases - but never fear, NetEase Games has swooped in with a solution and some free cosmetics to boot.

Dear Rivals,We have noticed that some players are encountering purchase issues on Steam.To fix this problem, please check the following settings:1. Exit the game and restart Steam.2. Check if the Steam Overlay is enabled in your settings.3. If the problem persists, please… pic.twitter.com/UF7xGh9mJBDecember 6, 2024

Fans playing Marvel Rivals on Steam may be aware of a problem with making purchases for the game - and it seems the developers are, too. Addressing the issue in a recent post online, NetEase explains that the team has "noticed that some players are encountering" a setback while trying to make purchases and outlines a set of guidelines to follow if in need of a fix. These include restarting Steam and enabling Valve 's overlay.

The devs also recommend "reinstalling Steam and then restarting the game" if the problem persists. Fans aren't too thrilled by the post, however, with many commenting and calling it "greedy" of NetEase to address the issue with purchasing and not other "problems that players are having." It isn't the only recent announcement from the devs, though, with a more well-received update arriving just a few hours earlier.

To welcome you all to the game, use code nwarh4k3xqy to redeem the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume now! In a world where the battlefield is your stage, take on different heroes and join us now to ignite the battle!After returning to Earth and fighting epic battles, Tony… pic.twitter.com/fVcbxO5vQ4December 6, 2024

"To welcome you all to the game," writes NetEase, "use code nwarh4k3xqy to redeem the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume now!" The key grants players a unique Iron Man skin and is valid until March. It's a "sick" offer from the devs, as fans put it, and is available to all. If you haven't had a chance to dive into the shooter yourself yet to input the code, it's out now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Not sure about the game yourself? Read our Marvel Rivals review to learn more about it.