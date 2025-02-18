Marvel Rivals devs are trying to curb the triple-support meta starting with Cloak & Dagger nerfs and buffs to Venom and Magik

Marvel Rivals' triple-support meta - or triple-Strategist, if you prefer the official nomenclature - has been defining the hero shooter's first season, and the devs have taken notice. While they don't want to completely remove a three-Strategist playstyle as an option, they're implementing some balance changes to make this type of lineup less dominant.

"The triple-Strategist lineup has been gaining ground, especially among the upper ranks," lead combat designer Zhiyong explains in a new dev vision video. "For us, it's been great to see so many different team compositions out there, proving that victory isn't just about the classic 2-2-2 lineup. But here's the catch! The quick ultimate recharge for Strategists like Cloak & Dagger and our mischievous friend Loki has led to some oppressive moments. A triple-Strategist setup often means at least one ultimate counters a Vanguard or Duelist's ultimate, which may slow down the game's pace. We want every match to feel exhilarating, not drawn out."

Marvel Rivals: Season 1.5 Update! | Dev Vision Vol. 04 - YouTube Watch On

To that end, the devs are implementing a targeted series of nerfs to some Strategist ultimates - Zhiyong specifically calls out Cloak & Dagger - while "reducing the ultimate energy costs of some of our Vanguards and Duelists - like Venom and Magik - making it easier for them to unleash their powers."

Zhiyong notes that the devs are "not trying to completely shatter that three-Strategist playstyle. We're just looking to bring in more options for fun counterplays and amp up the excitement!"

There are no more specific details on the precise balance changes we can expect just yet, but the devs do note that they aim to be a little more reactive to balance issues going forward. While big balance patches are still planned to land with each half-season mark, and "urgent issues" may get addressed with a "quick, smaller adjustment to keep everything running smoothly."

After walking back on Marvel Rivals' mid-season rank reset, NetEase Games is also adjusting ranked rewards to give you more time to grab the free Invisible Woman skin.