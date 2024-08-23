Marvel Rivals' Captain America reveal is good news for all except the Iron Man mains who can now be killed by their own ultimate attack

Marvels Rivals players are in shambles as they've realized Captain America can just deflect Iron Man's ultimate attack right back at him.

Earlier this week at Gamescom, the Marvel Rivals release date was finally confirmed for December in a new trailer that also debuted the shooter's iterations of Captain America and The Winter Soldier. The former, as you can probably imagine, can throw his shield between enemies but can also use it to deflect incoming enemy attacks.

It turns out this also includes Iron Man's ultimate attack. The player just below has picked out the section from the Gamescom reveal trailer where Iron Man pops his ultimate attack, a huge ball of crackling energy, only for Captain America to stand his ground and ping the attack right back at him like a tennis ball. Iron Man is predictably killed in the attack, and by his own ultimate, no less.

So Captain America can just straight up deflect Iron Man's Ultimate Attack??LIKE OKAY 💀 pic.twitter.com/FDMLKoEE06August 20, 2024

Reactions to the news are curiously positive about the revelation. Some Marvel Rivals players are typing things like "Thank god that bastard deserved it; he was so annoying" on Twitter, while elsewhere, there's stuff like "All you gotta do is just not aim it at the one guy who can block it," which I suppose is pretty fair advice for Iron Man players. As we've learned with Overwatch's Genji deflect, though, it's easier said than done.

Some players hope Captain America inflicts similar pain on other characters. For example, The Punisher is a character brought up often in the conversation, and you've got to imagine that if Captain America can stand up against Iron Man's huge energy attack, he can probably repel a few bullets.

It's worth pointing out that Captain America and Bucky Barnes will be available in Marvel Rivals from day one on December 6. The hero shooter is also unlocking its full roster of characters for all players at launch, which some describe as a stark contrast to Overwatch 2, which made players grind it out for their favorite characters.

