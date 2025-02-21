Marvel Rivals bans popular third-party plugin: "We deem this program as cheating," but "fear not" if you've been using it

Marvel Rivals has banned one of the more popular third-party plugins, and NetEase "strongly" advises you avoid using similar software to avoid account bans.

In an announcement on the official Marvel Rivals website, NetEase says it's noticed "the use of a third-party plugin known as Blitz," an application used by players to improve performance in some of the most popular competitive online games, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Counter Strike 2.

In Marvel Rivals' case, NetEase says it's being used to provide "confidential information like damage and healing statistics" and allowing players to "selectively ban heroes, predict opponents' ultimate abilities, and more, severely undermining the fairness of our game."

"As such, we deem this program as cheating software and will no longer allow its use during gameplay," reads the announcement.

If you're sweating bullets reading this because you literally just won MVP in a match using Blitz, "fear not, NetEase says anyone who's previously used it "will not face any penalties, as long as you refrain from using it in future games." The equivalent of your parents finding out you've been using AI to write your English essays and saying, "just don't do it again," basically.

While it seems Blitz is the target right now, NetEase does "strongly urge you to refrain from using any third-party plugins. Together, we can forge a vibrant and heroic gaming environment."

