Helldivers 2's Terminid Jurassic Park went horribly wrong, so obviously Super Earth wants to try "Tyranny Park 2," claiming it will be "safer, larger, and have significantly greater merchandising potential"

The glorious citizens of Super Earth haven't learned their lesson and are making a new Tyranny Park after the first one predictably led to a load of Terminids getting loose . To help build it, there's a new Helldivers 2 Major Order that will appeal to bug divers.

Aptly named Tyranny Park 2, "this new facility, which will be safer, larger, and have significantly greater merchandising potential," the official Helldivers 2 Twitter account claims. I hope this goes the way of The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and we get Terminids running riot in new San Francisco.

MAJOR ORDER: The citizens of Super Earth have endured over a year of war, initiated and perpetuated by the enemies of Freedom. And while their resolve is firm, they must be afforded some relief. Diversion is demanded - and deserved.Accordingly, the Super Earth Government has… pic.twitter.com/TJZYAwJTKyAugust 13, 2025

To build the park, we need to liberate Bore Rock, the site of the new park. We must also kill five million chargers, two million impalers, and 1.5 million bile titans. That's the easy part. The trickier challenge is to extract with 40 million common samples and 15 million rare samples from any Terminid controlled planets.

This is all necessary to "populate this grand and highly controlled park; and cull all designated Titan-Class Terminids, enabling xenozoologists to retrieve their eggs with markedly reduced personnel losses."

Patriots in the replies have already promised to have this new park ready by the time the Xbox players join the fray. Some think a Halo crossover is on the way , due to the ODST music appearing at the end of the Xbox launch trailer.

I'm excited about Tyranny Park 2: Electric Boogaloo. Things have been a little low-stakes since we defended Super Earth from the Illuminate invasion, so it'll be fun to get up to some hijinks with Titan Terminids again. And this Major Order can get the bug divers back into the fold, too .

