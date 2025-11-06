Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead has an entire "Meta" team internally, but they aren't in charge of the best guns: "They define the rules of the whole game, and you’ll find your beloved Game Masters in this"

The universe of Helldivers 2 is truly organized chaos, with multiple parties at war with each other at any given time. Overseeing all of this carnage at Arrowhead is the 'Meta' team, who control the flow and feel of the multiplayer shooter.

As explained in an introduction to the development team, they manage and maintain the quest for liberty. "Meta is responsible for the entire galaxy’s systems," the blog reads. "They define the rules of the whole game, and you’ll find your beloved Game Masters in this area!"

The Game Masters are developers who directly control the in-game narrative through different events, guiding us through the annals of galactic history towards democracy and freedom. They modulate the difficulty and mold the objectives to make sure Helldivers 2 remains exciting and immersive and challenging in all the ways that keep us coming back for more time and time again.

An important thing here though: the Meta crew don’t decide the best guns. That's more handled by Combat, who design the enemy encounters and give the firepower to handle whatever giant insects and roving cybernetic opposition you're up against. This includes warbonds, and if ever there's a fun gig in game development, organizing the gigantic lasers and firebombs of Helldivers 2 would be it.

The balance is dictated by a symbiotic relationship between these two teams, and then a third, GameWorld, who create the environments we stomp through in the name of mankind. They each bring something essential that makes every helldive distinct and exciting. Now you know who to blame when you're facing a Bile Titan or Hive Lord.

