Helldivers 2 devs generate "a bajillion ideas a minute," but Arrowhead's CEO uses the perfect Star Wars line to explain why it can't bring them all to life

Arrowhead Game Studios apparently come up with too many ideas for the team to actually bring to life in Helldivers 2, and the developer's CEO Shams Jorjani has the perfect Star Wars reference to explain why.

In case you don't have an encyclopedic knowledge of Star Wars, there's a brief scene in the original trilogy where Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod, the commander of the second Death Star, has a little workplace quibble with Darth Vader himself. Vader presses Jerjerrod on the progress of the Death Star's reconstruction, and he essentially hits back to say it's a logistical issue: he doesn't have enough men to rebuild the Death Star in time.

That's seemingly exactly how Jorjani feels working on his own planet-destroying weapon of mass destruction: Helldivers 2. "Like Grand Moff Jerjerod said to Vader 'I need more men'", the studio CEO wrote in a recent message to the game's official Discord channel.

"We get like a bajillion ideas a minute. We don't lack ideas; we lack manpower," he added.

Helldivers 2 is definitely not lacking for cool new stuff to add - the CEO recently said he wouldn't rest until a chainsword made its way into the co-op shooter. That's alongside a promise to improve performance and implement DLSS.

Good thing too because the game doesn't seem like it's going anywhere anytime soon. Jorjani also hoped that a potential Helldivers 3 is "years away" since everyone's focused on making sure Helldivers 2 lasts as long as possible, as long as it can hold on to a steady playerbase, that is.

Here's our Helldivers 2 weapons tier list and the best guns to use guide.