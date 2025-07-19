Helldivers 2 CEO absorbs duty of a chivalrous galactic knight, swears to heavens that "we won't rest until some kind of chainsword is in the game"

Arrowhead Game Studios has stored up years worth of ideas for its breakout sci-fi shooter Helldivers 2, which is no surprise considering how popular the co-op comedy fest still is, but even in a game that's as subject to change and mutable to fan feedback as this one, the devs apparently "won't rest" until divers can spread democracy via a chainsword.

It was a big enough deal when the developer finally added melee weapons to the game - swords, spears, pseudo-lightsabers included - but the studio's now ripping and tearing a page from the good old classic shooter playbook.

Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani hopped onto the official Helldivers 2 Discord to channel the duty of a chivalrous galactic knight and vow that "we won't rest until some kind of chainsword is in the game - you know, for the elegant kills." Nothing could be as elegant as slashing through an Automaton while bits of shrapnel and pools of oil splutter out, right?

Jorjani also recently hoped that a potential Helldivers 3 is "years away," because the entire team is solely focused on making sure Helldivers 2 can "run for a long time." The hefty updates we've been getting should certainly go a long way to ensuring that, as should the upcoming Xbox port, which is coincidentally dropping on the same day as fellow chaingun-filled, multiplatform port Gears of War: Reloaded.

Either way, as long as Helldivers 2 retains a healthy reinforcement of players, new chainswords are an inevitability.

