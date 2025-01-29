Famed Marvel Rivals pacifist support player begs devs to reverse the accidental 22 damage they inflicted, devs say "No"

Tragedy struck Marvel Rivals earlier this week when 'NoDamageRocket' - a support player who mains Rocket Raccoon without dealing a lick of damage - accidentally dished out 22 points worth of pain unto the enemy team. And now, the bad news only continues as the Marvel Rivals support team has flat-out refused the player's request to delete their accidental slip-up.

NoDamageRocket achieved the mind-blowing feat of reaching Grandmaster rank in solo queue all while being a pacifist in the chaotic hero shooter. That means they were focused on healing and support the entire time. No bullets were fired. No damage dealt. No kills. No self-defense, even. Until their recent blemish, that is.

In an attempt to simply delete the accidental 22-damage inflicted on a Clock & Dagger, NoDamageRocket actually emailed developer NetEase. "I accidentally did an oopsie while playing competitive and hurt someone," their email, posted to social media, reads. "Not to worry though, Rocket apologized to them and has taken actions to improve himself! Could you please take that silly little 22 damage number off of Rocket's stat?"

In a follow-up tweet, the player who's since reached Celestial rank wrote that "Rocket got an answer back, it's a no," which is fine because "that's to be expected, Rocket did it as a joke anyways" and "will carry on the 22 dmg as a reminder for dashing too close to the sun!" A good way to take it on the chin and preserve their pacifist street cred anyway.

Elsewhere in the game, the Marvel Rivals team threatened keyboard and mouse adapter users with permanent bans: "On PC or console, we will take measures to vanquish this nefarious behavior."

