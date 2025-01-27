Tragedy in Marvel Rivals as the calmest healer almost hits Celestial rank without dealing damage, but accidentally loses their pacifist cred: "I guess I'm 22DmgRocketNow"

After reaching Grandmaster rank in Marvel Rivals solo queue without dealing a single point of damage , non-violent Rocket main NoDamageRocket has finally reached Celestial, but at great cost. Bad timing killed the pacificist run right at the gates, with NoDamageRocket regretfully telling GamesRadar+ that "I guess I'm 22DmgRocket now."

This saga started a few weeks ago when Reddit user Habooskie, whose Twitch and YouTube channels have officially become NoDamageRocket, shared their oddball GM grind with the Marvel Rivals Reddit community. It turns out high-level pacifist play is possible when your entire kit is support abilities. Rocket reached GM 2 smack in the middle of our interview at the time, and in the days since they've climbed all the way to Celestial 3. Sadly, their perfect record received a black mark.

In a short video covering the accident , NoDamageRocket shows that an enemy Cloak & Dagger ran into their line of fire and took 22 damage. See, Rocket's primary fire hasn't actually been disabled throughout this run; as NoDamageRocket explained in a Reddit reply, "I don't unbind my primary because I still need to shoot ankhs and other non-playable items."

Shooting these things doesn't count as dealing damage and it does help the team, plus it had never caused any issues until now. NoDamageRocket had accidentally dealt damage in quickplay before – perhaps that was an omen – but their competitive grind was clean. Frankly, I'm amazed it took this long for a slip-up to happen.

"The funny thing was, my gut was telling me to absolutely NOT shoot that ankh, but it's been sitting there for a while and it's a pivotal pushing point for my team, so I took a risk," NoDamageRocket tells me. They estimate this disaster struck somewhere around the GM2 stage of their climb.

"My goal now is to hopefully get top 500," NoDamageRocket adds. "And I'm cooking up a surprise as a token of appreciation for all the support!!! But it's a flarkin' secret."

To their credit, they owned up to the mistake and preserved their pacifist reputation as best they could : "That was my own fault. I apologized for hitting him!!" I'm pretty sure that hitting somebody with a live grenade doesn't count if you say 'Sorry!' really quickly afterward, so while the zero damage record may not stand, I'd say the achievement endures.

This unintended damage aside, if you're wondering why their competitive record does show KOs, that's because "I'm now target banned every now and then, so I have to resort to other healer," per their Reddit explainer. Ironically, NoDamageRocket's backup plan is none other than Cloak & Dagger.