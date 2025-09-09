Arrowhead CEO says a Helldivers 2 Fortnite crossover is "not a priority" right now, "but who knows one day. FN is cool. And quite big"

A Helldivers 2 Fortnite crossover probably isn't happening any time soon, but Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani sees the potential.

Despite Fortnite's current season rocking a decidedly Helldivers-esque theme with a militaristic faction fighting off a bug invasion, a prominent leaker recently said "there's literally no sign" of a collab between Arrowhead and Epic Games, and a new comment from Jorjani pours even more cold water on the idea... at least for now.

Spotted by Videogamer, over on Discord, Jorjani responded to a player who wanted to know if Helldivers and Fortnite would ever crossover in any way. "Not a priority," Jorjani said, while still leaving the door open for a collab in the future.

"But who knows one day. FN is cool. And quite big," he added.

If you're a major IP, whether that's in games, movies, TV, comics, what have you, there's a good chance Epic is eyeing you for a Fortnite crossover, so it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if the battle royale one day got some official Helldivers skins. That said, Helldivers has only officially collaborated with Halo and Killzone, so there's a lot less precedent for how a Fortnite collab would work on Arrowhead's side. Themed cosmetics would be a pretty safe bet, but for such a huge crossover you'd think there would be something more substantial.

Regardless, Fortnite and Helldivers players hoping for a crossover, don't hold your breath.

