Arc Raiders devs replace skill points with "mystery rewards" in latest Expedition as they try to address "the frustration of new players"

News
By
Published

"This is a continuous effort"

Arc Raiders raider in hockey goalie outfit winding up a punch
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders is about to kick off its fourth Expedition, and the developers at Embark have some major changes on the way. In short? You're no longer getting any skill points from completing the Expedition challenge this time around, as you'll instead be getting an array of "mystery rewards" made up of small Raider Token payouts and temporary blueprints. The apparent nerf to Expedition rewards seems to be part of an ongoing effort to make the system friendlier to new players.

When the new Arc Raiders Expedition kicks off on July 7, you'll still be dealing damage to earn rewards, in line with the changes the devs made to the system earlier this year. Each completed departure objective will reward you with blueprints from a list that Embark has detailed in its announcement. These rewards are "temporary and will reset when you depart on your next Expedition." On the permanent side, you'll also get 150 Raider Token payouts for each completed departure objective.

Neither of those rewards really compete with the bonus skill points players were able to earn in the first three expeditions, however. Those extra skill points offered players a nice leg up on reset, but that seems to be exactly the problem – veteran players with a bank of extra skill points always have an advantage over newer ones, and while new players can retroactively get those bonus skill points in subsequent expeditions, it's not fun to dive into a new game with a pile of catch-up work to do.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"We understand the frustration of new players that are only now starting to do their Expeditions," the devs explain. "We need to find the right balance of rewarding our veteran players but also give new players fair and fun ways to catch up and not feel like they are always behind. This is a continuous effort and we'll keep you updated as we have more to share."

Judging by the tone of the responses to the change on Reddit, it seems the balance isn't really hitting right for veteran players. Without a meaningful reward to grind for, there's little reason to engage with Expeditions at all, and I doubt that's the outcome Embark is looking for.

Arc Raiders and Marathon aren't "dead" just because their concurrent player count has dropped, Palworld lead says – but he's "not denying that some games do 'die.'"

GTA 6 cover art square
Check for GTA 6 pre-orders

Amazon: Check stock

Best Buy: Check stock

Walmart: Check stock

GameStop: Check stock

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. GTA 6
    1
    GTA 6 devs spent years "going to strip clubs," "spending time on the beach," and riding with ex-cops to research Florida life
  2. 2
    Get ready for The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past with a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new expansion
  3. 3
    Arc Raiders devs "were super unhappy" and "super tired" after the shooter's huge launch, lead says, causing Embark to change direction to avoid burnout
  4. 4
    For the first time in 60 years, Sony will skip the huge convention it once used to reveal the PS5 logo because now it’s focusing on "technology geared to support creators"
  5. 5
    The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past is happening alongside the remaster because devs believe "there is still more to say about Geralt" after 11 years