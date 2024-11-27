The Witcher 4 is still "the most far along" out of all of CD Projekt Red's upcoming projects as it starts "the most intensive phase of development"

The Witcher 4 is still "the most far along" of CD Projekt Red's upcoming games as the developers start "the most intensive phase" of development.

Yesterday brought fantastic news for everyone looking forward to Project Polaris (better known by its unofficial name, The Witcher 4). The upcoming Witcher installment, which is set to kick off a new trilogy of AAA Witcher games , has now entered full-scale production , with game director Sebastian Kalemba saying that there's "no stopping now!" On top of that, it's been reiterated that Polaris's development is still ahead of the pack when compared to the likes of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel ( codenamed Orion ) and the mysterious new IP, Hadar .

In a short video posted to YouTube following the company's financial results, CD Projekt chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz says Polaris began full-scale production "several weeks ago" and adds: "Of all our projects, this one is currently the most far along, and we're starting the most intensive phase of development."

[PL/EN] Grupa CD PROJEKT - wyniki finansowe za III kwartał 2024 r. | KOMENTARZ - YouTube Watch On

This echoes what associate game director on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, Paweł Sasko, said back in July, when he confirmed that The Witcher 4 was the "most advanced" game in terms of the progress that had been made on it in comparison to CD Projekt Red's other ongoing works. Obviously, the situation has evolved since then, since Nielubowicz says it's only in the last "several weeks" that Polaris has entered full-scale production, so things have been moving forward behind the scenes.

What that means for its release window is a completely separate matter, though - CD Projekt Red hasn't given any indication of when we could expect the game to be shown off, never mind completed. In the meantime, fans are already hard at work trying to work out what a new teaser image of some strange coins might mean , as some theorize it could tie into The Witcher 4's plot.

