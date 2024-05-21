The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 studio dev thinks "it only makes sense" for CD Projekt Red to make a new IP that comes "straight from us"

A CD Projekt developer on Cyberpunk 2077 and now Project Hadar has said it "makes sense" for the developer to focus on a new IP.

CD Projekt announced in 2022 that it was making a brand new IP, which has since become known as Project Hadar. We don't know much about the new project, but we do know that it's not a "cosmic horror in Feudal Japan," as CD Projekt themselves had to rebuff just earlier this year.

GamesRadar+ recently spoke to Maria Mazur at Digital Dragons in Poland, and asked the former quest designer on Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion about working on the new IP. It comes as little surprise that Mazur is the most excited about Hadar among CD Projekt's upcoming titles, which include The Witcher 4.

"I was so happy to hear that we are actually going to make our own IP, I feel like it only makes sense given how many kinds of people we have on this, like the storytelling side of things but also our artists," Mazur said, when asked about CD Projekt's upcoming slate.

"It feels like a waste not to invest all that into something new or something that comes straight from us. I am very excited about Hadar," the Phantom Liberty quest designer added. Mazur also pushed back on the rather odd rumor about the Feudal Japan setting for Hadar, cementing that the new IP definitely is not set there.

Elsewhere for CD Projekt, we know The Witcher 4 is being "extensively worked on," but Cyberpunk 2077's sequel is retaining most of its core development team.

