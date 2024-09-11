The Witcher 3's best ending gets 2 new scenes as modder restores what feels like part of the setup for The Witcher 4

A Witcher 3 mod has expanded on the game's 'best' ending, potentially offering an extra glimpse at the direction The Witcher 4 could take.

Our list of every Witcher 3 ending determines that the best ending to Geralt and Ciri's story sees the duo pair up as the latter becomes a Witcher. Pick wisely through the RPG's story, and a final cutscene will see Geralt bring Ciri her own Witcher's sword as the two set out on the path.

A new mod, however, has restored a couple of extra moments to that final scene. Modder MerigoldMariobor uploaded their discovery to NexusMods yesterday (via IGN), explaining that two pieces of dialogue were cut from the final cutscene - one where Ciri reacts to her new sword, and another where she sets off with Geralt to the city of Ellander, where either Yen or Triss waits for them (depending on your romance choice). After that, the game's credits play as normal.

- YouTube Watch On

It's only two very minor additions, but it's a slightly closer look at what many people assume will be the setup of The Witcher 4. There is no official canon ending to The Witcher 3, but it's widely expected that Ciri will be taking over monster slaying duties from Geralt - the White Wolf will be "a part" of The Witcher 4, but the game "won't focus on Geralt." Other details, such as the new Witcher medallion that makes up our best (and only) look at the world of The Witcher 4 so far, have also led players to speculate that Ciri will be taking over. This new scene doesn't exactly confirm that - you can even miss sections of it if you've not romanced either Triss or Yen - but it adds some nice extra context around Ciri's journey to becoming a Witcher.

This isn't the first time modders have restored aspects of The Witcher 3's ending - earlier this year, an extended Yennefer scene resurfaced, adding a brutal twist to the sorceress' ending.

The Witcher 4 has made "substantial progress" in 2024 and will soon advance to the "full production phase."