The Witcher 3 quest designer behind a hilarious scene only accessible with mods is "glad to see it was found," even if it "took you a while"

It may have been almost 10 years since The Witcher 3 was released, but the RPG is packed with secrets, and the dev behind one hilarious hidden scene is "glad to see" it's finally been found, even if it's been a long time coming.

As VG247 reports , the scene was highlighted by The Witcher content creator xLetalis on YouTube, and takes place during the feast in Skellige for King Bran's funeral. After heading over to the room filled with stuffed animals, Geralt begins to hallucinate, and believes the animals are attacking him. Normally, you can either come out victorious or get a regular ol' game over screen. However, with the cut content-restoring mod Brothers in Arms running, something else very different can happen.

In this version, if Geralt gets to half health before killing the stuffed animals, you'll be greeted with a scene that sees the poor guy lying on the floor, and Yennefer asking him to get up. Geralt, still not over the hallucination, replies: "I can't… I'm dead. They killed me." At this point, Yennefer explains that a toxin-coated needle pricked him as he opened the door, and tells him to "snap out of it." You can watch it play out below – it's very amusing, and honestly makes more sense than Geralt actually managing to get killed in a fight against harmless stuffed animals.

What if the stuffed animals kill you? | The Witcher 3 - YouTube Watch On

Anyway, CD Projekt Red's Paweł Sasko has clearly been waiting for this day to come. The associate director for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel served as a quest designer on The Witcher 3, and has now been revealed to be the dev behind this funny hidden scene. "Oh, glad to see it was found. I made it in 2014, took you a while," he says , responding to the discovery on Twitter with a wink.

Unfortunately, Sasko hasn't explained why the scene was cut from the base game, but at least it still lives on in this form. It also makes you wonder just how many other things might still be lurking in the 2015 RPG that haven't been found yet.

For more games like The Witcher 3, be sure to check out our roundup of the best RPGs .