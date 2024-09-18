"Hello old friend": The Witcher 3 actor offers heartfelt message as he returns to Geralt's iconic gravelly voice in Netflix's "amazing" animated movie

Doug Cockle had a sweet message about his return to The Witcher series, as he's donning Geralt of Rivia's iconic smoky voice once more for Netflix's new animated spin-off.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is an all-new animated movie that sees Geralt investigating a series of attacks on a seaside town before quickly getting pulled into a generational conflict between humans and merpeople that he'd rather avoid. He is, after all, just in this for the coin.

We got a brand new look and a trailer for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep via Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 event, but Doug Cockle had a follow-up message to the fans afterwards.

"Greetings from the continent, Witcher fans," Cockle says in a familiar, gravelly voice in a video message posted to Twitter. "Very soon, Geralt's going to be back in action, battling not only men and monsters, but also merpeople. That's right, he's gonna cross swords with merpeople of all things. Amazing stuff. It's gonna be so cool, so mark your calendars for February 11, 2025."

Cockle also introduced a new clip from the movie "where we find Geralt and Jaskier around the fire, and as usual, Jaskier is getting on Geralt's last nerves." Jaskier makes the terrible mistake of criticizing Geralt's "tough meat" and "ridiculous, ridiculous hair," and you can see how well that goes in the clip below.

Aside from some beautiful animation, what makes Sirens of the Deep so exciting is that it's uniting Geralt's voice actor from the video games with Joey Batey, the live-action Jaskier actor (and Toss A Coin To Your Witcher singer) who's reprising his role in animation. A bridge between CD Projekt Red's RPGs and Netflix's live-action series, if you will.

Doug Cockle is set to return to the character again in The Witcher 4, though the actor says the upcoming game "won't focus on Geralt" - he'll just be "a part" of CD Projekt Red's next big outing.

