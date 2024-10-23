The Sims 4 gets a massive new update ahead of Life and Death, granting Grim a last-minute glow-up before players have his babies

News
By
published

They really just yassified Grim

The Sims 4 Life and Death gameplay trailer screenshot showing the Grim Reaper standing, scythe in hand
(Image credit: EA)

The Sims 4 just got a brand-new update ahead of the spooktacular Life and Death expansion pack, and it's a big patch with many changes - including some significant ones to none other than the Grim Reaper himself.

EA's new life-and-death-themed expansion is one of the most game-changing packs to come to The Sims 4 yet, featuring everything from a haunting spectral world to the ability to have babies with the Grim Reaper. For any fans worried about the latter addition and how Grim's genetics will come into play with any of his offspring, no need - the game's recent patch ensures that he'll pass on only the nicest of genes, with some very good looks and all.

No longer does the ever-mysterious Grim have wide goldfish-esque eyes, nor does he lack any lips - instead, he's a handsome young man with great eyebrows and a mouth our Sims won't be able to resist. The term "kiss of death" has never felt more fitting, and I personally can't wait to see how the game's genetics system blends my Sims' genes with Grim's own new revamped DNA - and I'm not alone, according to a post highlighting his makeover.

Comments express what most Simmers are probably thinking, with one calling the new and improved Grim "Zaddyish." Another fan jokes that "Grim is about to be in competition with Father Winter for most babies" had with players' Sims. Elsewhere, someone replies to the before and after screenshots saying that "they yassified Grim" - an accurate deduction if you ask me, and of a glow-up that I'm very much here for at that.

The update is bigger than just Grim, if you can look past his dreamy eyes to the official patch notes. Playable ghosts are finally here and fans can make them via Create-a-Sim, base game content for graves and funerals has arrived, and various death-related mechanics are now available in-game. It's the biggest patch that the community has seen in a while, so if you'll excuse me, I have some serious Simming to do now.

Project Rene definitely isn't The Sims 5, and new leaks of EA's upcoming multiplayer sim prove as much

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

See comments