The Sims 4 gets a massive new update ahead of Life and Death, granting Grim a last-minute glow-up before players have his babies

The Sims 4 just got a brand-new update ahead of the spooktacular Life and Death expansion pack , and it's a big patch with many changes - including some significant ones to none other than the Grim Reaper himself.

EA's new life-and-death-themed expansion is one of the most game-changing packs to come to The Sims 4 yet, featuring everything from a haunting spectral world to the ability to have babies with the Grim Reaper . For any fans worried about the latter addition and how Grim's genetics will come into play with any of his offspring, no need - the game's recent patch ensures that he'll pass on only the nicest of genes, with some very good looks and all.

No longer does the ever-mysterious Grim have wide goldfish-esque eyes, nor does he lack any lips - instead, he's a handsome young man with great eyebrows and a mouth our Sims won't be able to resist. The term "kiss of death" has never felt more fitting, and I personally can't wait to see how the game's genetics system blends my Sims' genes with Grim's own new revamped DNA - and I'm not alone, according to a post highlighting his makeover.

Look who has gotten a brand new makeover!Grim Reaper's appearance before vs after the recent sims 4 update(this change only affects Grim in new saves) pic.twitter.com/1d3EbvJGgNOctober 22, 2024

Comments express what most Simmers are probably thinking, with one calling the new and improved Grim "Zaddyish." Another fan jokes that "Grim is about to be in competition with Father Winter for most babies" had with players' Sims. Elsewhere, someone replies to the before and after screenshots saying that "they yassified Grim" - an accurate deduction if you ask me, and of a glow-up that I'm very much here for at that.

The update is bigger than just Grim, if you can look past his dreamy eyes to the official patch notes . Playable ghosts are finally here and fans can make them via Create-a-Sim, base game content for graves and funerals has arrived, and various death-related mechanics are now available in-game. It's the biggest patch that the community has seen in a while, so if you'll excuse me, I have some serious Simming to do now.

