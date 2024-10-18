The Sims 4 Life and Death introduces the ability to have babies with the Grim Reaper, and trap your sims on this mortal coil through the miracle of reincarnation

The Sims 4 just got a brand-new gameplay trailer for its upcoming Life and Death expansion pack , and it's a stunning showcase of what's to come narrated by the Grim Reaper himself - including everything from the ability to work alongside him to having his babies.

EA's upcoming life-and-death-themed expansion for The Sims 4 packs quite a punch of new content from the long-awaited Grim Reaper career to a spooky spectral world , with a recent gameplay trailer providing a more in-depth look at the expansion's features in action. As narrator Grim reveals in the video, Sims will be able to act as morticians or even "Grimterns" - apprentices under the Reaper who help him harvest souls as a job.

That's not all, though - alongside these dark new careers come a variety of new traits to give Sims. Grim mentions "Chased by Death" and "Macabre," for instance, both of which sound perfectly suited for the Halloween season. Sims will also have access to their own "Bucket Lists," sets of personalized goals to reach before death. If they don't, they can roam among live Sims as ghosts with "Unfinished Business" until they check them all off.

The Sims 4 Life & Death: Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The reward for fulfilling Bucket List goals or wrapping up Unfinished Business is the option to be reborn through the game's new "Rebirth" system - one of the wildest features I've seen as a longtime fan myself in The Sims series yet. During Rebirth, players can pick any Sim household available in any world for their recently departed to be born into. The dead Sims are customizable when they return, and can make a comeback as a Sim in any life stage.

If Sims choose to remain ghosts, they won't be missing out on too much - in fact, Life and Death adds an entirely new ghost-themed mastery tree with supernatural powers akin to the older Vampire pack's own. Ghosts can be either good or bad, earning essences that can be sold for Simoleons. Funerals and grieving rituals will also be fully fleshed out, with custom caskets to choose from and gravesites that players can freely decorate.

It's a lot, and I'm not the only Simmer who absolutely cannot wait to play. Fans commenting on the new trailer call it "an expansion pack that actually feels like an expansion" and "the FIRST expansion pack that feels like an expansion." Some players state that they're "shook" after watching, and I agree - especially upon seeing that I'll finally be able to have babies with Grim.

Project Rene definitely isn't The Sims 5, and new leaks of EA's upcoming multiplayer sim prove as much