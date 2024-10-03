EA teases The Sims 4's spooky new Life and Death expansion early, revealing a "spectral world" and something that sounds a whole lot like a Grim Reaper career

EA has yet to reveal the full first trailer for The Sims 4 's upcoming Life and Death expansion pack , but that doesn't mean that teasers are off the table – and boy, are some of them packing.

One recent post in particular from EA Italia unveils the life-and-death-themed expansion and a chunk of what's to come – including the pack's brand-new world and what could be the next career. "There's a whole new spectral world to haunt," the studio's teaser reads. "Get closer to the Grim Reaper with testaments to write, crypts to explore, and spectral skills to master." It's too early to tell for sure, but it seems to imply a Reaper-aligned job for Sims.

It doesn't sound like Sims will take over Grim's role entirely, though – it feels more akin to an apprenticeship as Sims grow "closer" to the Reaper himself while writing testaments and completing other Death-aligned tasks. As a longtime Simmer myself, I'd be lying if I said that the "crypts" part of the post didn't concern me – after all, the game arguably already features its fair share of so-called "rabbit holes" for Sims to do activities in.

A post shared by EA Italia (@eaitalia) A photo posted by on

I hope crypts are more than mere rabbit holes, though – especially with the "spectral skills" mentioned in EA Italia's teaser. As the Paranormal Stuff Pack already adds the Medium skill to The Sims 4, I wonder what other spooktacular new abilities are arriving when Life and Death drops on Halloween. I'm not the only one, either – a Reddit thread discussing the post showcases fans' theories about the mysterious expansion.

"Tarot card reading," suggests one player. Another speculates on the possibility of ghosts becoming more fleshed out in Life and Death: "Sounds like it's turning ghosts into something like spellcasters or vampires." Elsewhere, someone echoes this thought, saying they "really hope ghosts become a proper occult." There's no telling what to expect just yet, but it's fun to ponder the possibilities – and I for one can't wait to get "closer" to Grim.

Project Rene definitely isn't The Sims 5, and new leaks of EA's upcoming multiplayer sim prove as much