How to collect all the tarot cards in The Sims 4 Life and Death

To collect all the tarot cards in The Sims 4 Life and Death, you need to complete a series of tasks. Or, you can just buy them. While your Sim has instant access to a basic deck, they'll also be able to create the Lady Ravendancer Tarot Deck, consisting of 26 unique cards. This deck will allow you to perform readings like the basic deck, but you’ll also be able to perform special abilities like summoning Lady Ravendancer Goth herself.

To create this deck, you'll need to carry out a series of different tasks. Sometimes a task will be the same for more than one card. By repeating it, you have more chance of getting different cards. Sometimes a task will be a lot more detailed, requiring you to do three separate things before getting a tarot card as a reward. Luckily, we've outlined everything you need to know about building a tarot card deck in The Sims 4 Life and Death below.

How to get tarot cards in The Sims 4

To get a basic deck, it’s as simple as heading into Buy Mode and purchasing one. Under the Activities and Skills tab, you’ll find Bibbity-Basic’s Tarot Deck. Or, simply search for it.

To get the special Lady Ravendancer’s Tarot Deck though, you’ll have to complete a series of tasks, outlined below. You can also buy the tarot deck for 8,000 points in the Rewards Store, but where’s the fun in that?

How to collect all 26 tarot cards in Life and Death

To begin your collection, you must visit a Tarot Tome, which is a fancy-looking book upon a plinth. These are located in every neighborhood in Ravenwood. Select the Tarot Tome and choose, “What’s This?” This will trigger your tarot card collection and teach you about the Order of Lenore.

The Order of Lenore is made up of four members; Ekade Aether aka the Widowed Father, Esther Gomes aka the Ghost Host, Zelmira Gomes aka Death Obsessed, and Nyon Specter aka the Grim Enthusiast. The Order of Lenore each have two favors you need to complete, which will allow you to acquire two different tarot cards. It's also important to note that your Sim can only take on two favors at a time.

While the tasks start off fairly simple, the favors for the Order of Lenore are a little more complicated. Below is the list of all 26 tarot cards in The Sims 4 Life and Death and how to collect them:

High Spellcaster: Automatically received when you start your collection

Automatically received when you start your collection Cups: Explore any crypt in Ravenwood (may take a few goes)

Explore any crypt in Ravenwood (may take a few goes) Coins : Same as above

: Same as above Wands: Same as above

Same as above Swords: Same as above

Same as above Star: Use intuition at the Guardian Tree in Mourningvale

Use intuition at the in Mourningvale Justice: Same as above

Same as above The Empress: Use intuition at the Baleful Bog in Mourningvale

Use intuition at the Baleful Bog in Mourningvale Evil : Use intuition at the Well of Longing and Regret (may take a few goes)

: Use intuition at the Well of Longing and Regret (may take a few goes) Tower: Same as Evil above

Same as Evil above Wheel of Fortune : Use intuition at Edith’s grave, south of the Well of Longing and Regret. Or, use intuition on Specter graves in the middle of Crow’s Crossing

: Use intuition at Edith’s grave, south of the Well of Longing and Regret. Or, use intuition on Specter graves in the middle of Crow’s Crossing Suspension : Same as Wheel of Fortune above

: Same as Wheel of Fortune above Hermit: Buy from the Mysterious Merchant, aka Waylon Warez, for 200 Simoleons. If he doesn’t have stock, try again another time

Buy from the Mysterious Merchant, aka Waylon Warez, for 200 Simoleons. If he doesn’t have stock, try again another time Chariot: Same as above

The World: Interact with a crow. Either the crow on the perch in Crow’s Crossing, or in Build Mode, purchase the Grim Standard Ascendant Crow

Interact with a crow. Either the crow on the perch in Crow’s Crossing, or in Build Mode, purchase the Grim Standard Ascendant Crow Temperance: Seek catharsis from a Specter at the playground in Crow’s Crossing. You’ll need to be in a bad mood for this to work

Seek catharsis from a Specter at the playground in Crow’s Crossing. You’ll need to be in a bad mood for this to work The Moon: Dig in a patch of dirt at the Moon Revelry Festival held between 7:20pm and 11:20pm every evening in Whispering Glen

Dig in a patch of dirt at the Moon Revelry Festival held between 7:20pm and 11:20pm every evening in Whispering Glen The Advocate: Speak to Nyon Specter, the Grim Enthusiast, and help with favors. For The Advocate, you’ll need to read the epitaphs of the entire Specter family in Crow’s Crossing. Speak to Waylon Warez to purchase four souls and report back to Nyon

Speak to Nyon Specter, the Grim Enthusiast, and help with favors. For The Advocate, you’ll need to read the epitaphs of the entire Specter family in Crow’s Crossing. Speak to Waylon Warez to purchase four souls and report back to Nyon The Fool: Another task for Nyon, this time involving the Grim Reaper. Either find them at work, by joining the Life and Death Reaper career, or in Mourningvale. Speak to Grim and give him the gnome from Nyon. Report back to Nyon

The Lovers: Speak to Ekade Aether, the Widowed Father in Whispering Glen or at the Moon Revelry Festival, and help with favors. For The Lovers, you need to complete the Unfinished Boo-siness favor. First, attend Afterlife Anonymous and talk to three ghosts about unfinished business. This takes place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 6pm and 11pm, or Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm in Mourningvale. Report back to Ekade

Speak to Ekade Aether, the Widowed Father in Whispering Glen or at the Moon Revelry Festival, and help with favors. For The Lovers, you need to complete the Unfinished Boo-siness favor. First, attend Afterlife Anonymous and talk to three ghosts about unfinished business. This takes place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 6pm and 11pm, or Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm in Mourningvale. Report back to Ekade The Emperor: Complete the Small Things favor for Ekade by finding frogs in the fountain during the Ravenwood Family Day in Crow’s Crossing. This takes place every Saturday between 12pm and 8pm. Then, you’ll need to purchase any toy in Buy Mode, put it in your Sim’s inventory, and give it to Ekade

Complete the Small Things favor for Ekade by finding frogs in the fountain during the Ravenwood Family Day in Crow’s Crossing. This takes place every Saturday between 12pm and 8pm. Then, you’ll need to purchase any toy in Buy Mode, put it in your Sim’s inventory, and give it to Ekade Judgment: Visit Esther Gomes, the Ghost Host, in Mourningvale. She’ll also be at Afterlife Anonymous, as discussed in The Lovers. Complete the Cake Baked Lies for her by visiting Percival The Patient, the ghost plant allocated in Mourningvale. Feed it and then go home and bake a cake. Take a slice from the cake and put it in your inventory. Take the slice to Esther

Visit Esther Gomes, the Ghost Host, in Mourningvale. She’ll also be at Afterlife Anonymous, as discussed in The Lovers. Complete the Cake Baked Lies for her by visiting Percival The Patient, the ghost plant allocated in Mourningvale. Feed it and then go home and bake a cake. Take a slice from the cake and put it in your inventory. Take the slice to Esther Strength: For Esther, complete the Essence-Tials favor. You will need to acquire Ghost Essence from Waylon Warez. If you’re following the Ghost Mastery skill tree, you can also acquire essence when performing good or bad deeds. Report back to Esther once you have it

For Esther, complete the Essence-Tials favor. You will need to acquire Ghost Essence from Waylon Warez. If you’re following the Ghost Mastery skill tree, you can also acquire essence when performing good or bad deeds. Report back to Esther once you have it The Magician: Visit Zelmira Gomes, the Death Obsessed and niece of Esther. She can be found in Whispering Glen or at the Thinned Festiveil at the tarot booth on Wednesdays between 10am and 6pm. You’ll need to complete the Petal For Your Thoughts favor. First, read a Thanatology book by selecting Purchase Books on your bookshelf or via a computer. Buy a Starter Flower Seeds pack and open them in a graveyard to acquire a Death Flower. Report back to Zelmira once you have it

Visit Zelmira Gomes, the Death Obsessed and niece of Esther. She can be found in Whispering Glen or at the Thinned Festiveil at the tarot booth on Wednesdays between 10am and 6pm. You’ll need to complete the Petal For Your Thoughts favor. First, read a Thanatology book by selecting Purchase Books on your bookshelf or via a computer. Buy a Starter Flower Seeds pack and open them in a graveyard to acquire a Death Flower. Report back to Zelmira once you have it The Sun: Complete Zelmira’s We All Fall Down favor. For this, you’ll need to speak to a ghost and then head to a graveyard to create a memorial display. Then, take a photo and report back to Zelmira

Complete Zelmira’s We All Fall Down favor. For this, you’ll need to speak to a ghost and then head to a graveyard to create a memorial display. Then, take a photo and report back to Zelmira Death: The final card is only obtainable once you have the previous 25. In your inventory, select the pack and you’ll be able to Summon Grim. He’ll arrive and give you the final card, Death

Where to view tarot cards

To view your tarot cards, simply go to your Sim’s inventory. There, click on the diamond in the top right that will take you to your Household Collections. Here, you’ll see all your tarot cards and can summon Grim for the final tarot card.

Lady Ravendancer tarot deck rewards

After you've acquired Lady Ravendancer's tarot deck, you'll be able to interact with an extra option, not available from the basic deck. In the interaction menu, select Meditative Divination to bring up the following abilities as a reward for your hard work. Each one of these abilities will improve your Sim's mood:

Affirmation Healing

Divine Slumber

Summon Lady Ravendancer Goth

How to perform a tarot reading in Life and Death

First, make sure your Sim is carrying a tarot deck in their inventory. Then, when selecting a Sim, the option to “Draw Daily Reading” or "Draw Nightly Reading" will appear, depending on the time of day. You can either charge your fellow Sim 30 Simoleons, or do it for free.

