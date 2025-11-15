The Legend of Zelda movie leak shows Nintendo's princess in her Breath of the Wild outfit, hinting that the film might be an adaptation of the 2017 Switch game

Blue blouse, leather boots, fingerless gloves and plated hair? Check, check, and check.

Nintendo and Sony's live action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is filming now in New Zealand, ripping a page from another beloved fantasy blockbuster, but the movie's vague plot synopsis left everyone scratching their heads trying to guess which game exactly was being put to film here. Clips from the movie's shoot now give us a clearer idea, though.

The Legend of Zelda movie has a lot of source material to take as reference. The series is almost 40 years old, after all, and the fantasy epic has hardly ever taken an elongated break during those four decades. Despite that deep well of lore, director Wes Ball and Co. seem to be riffing on the latest mainline games, specifically 2017's Breath of the Wild.

