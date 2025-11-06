The Legend of Zelda movie is now filming in New Zealand, but good luck figuring out which game is being adapted from this vague synopsis

New Zealand provides the backdrop for Hyrule

The Legend of Zelda movie has now begun filming – and a new synopsis provides some extra context to an adaptation that has largely been kept under wraps until now.

As revealed in a product listing through the Film and Television Industry Alliance (H/T IGN), The Legend of Zelda movie is now shooting in New Zealand. The country once provided the backdrop for Peter Jackson's iconic Lord of the Rings Trilogy but, now, we can swap The Shire and Mount Doom for Hyrule.

The new synopsis reads, "The Legend of Zelda follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce – an ancient relic said to grant limitless power. To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest."

