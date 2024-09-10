Sony brags about PS5 Pro capabilities by comparing The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Ratchet & Clank running on regular ol' PS5s

The PS5 Pro is launching this November for the low, low price of $700 - and Sony has shown what the souped up console can do by updating some of its back catalogue.

During the PS5 Pro Technical presentation below, lead architect Mark Cerny began by demoing The Last of Us Part 2 running on the upcoming console. "It has huge amounts of detail and targets a super smooth 60 frames per second," he said, while Ellie runs through an overgrown city. The same scene is then shown running on a normal PS5 at 30fps, which Cerny reckons is "therefore much choppier."

PS5 Pro Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny - YouTube Watch On

Cerny then shows how Sony has reached "this goal of delivering almost fidelity-like graphics and performance frame rate" by doing the same side-by-side comparisons for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. "We can see that the PS5 Pro is close to doubling the power of the PlayStation 5," Cerny continues as dual-screened Ratchet causes some mayhem.

At the 14 minute 45 second mark, the video zooms in on a scene from Ratchet & Clank that has a super dense parade bubbling about in the background, running on both consoles. "Distant details," like the waving NPCs or swaying flags, "are much clearer" on the PS5 Pro.

A similar shot of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shows "noticeably higher resolution" in the game's bustling city running on PS5 Pro, while comparing it to footage from a regular ol' launch PS5.

That's just a taste of what's going to change on the upgraded PlayStation, as Sony also announced that over 40 other games would get a PS5 Pro update come launch, including God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon: Forbidden West, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Demon's Souls, and Hogwarts Legacy. You can check out our roundup of all confirmed PS5 Pro enhanced games to see what other titles will receive improvements on the upcoming console.

Find out about PS5 Pro pre-orders and the PS5 Pro vs PS5 specs comparison for more.