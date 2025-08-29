Most chaotic Oblivion Remastered mage conquers the Arena with wild sorcery that costs a whopping 9,000 magicka: "That 100ft destruction spell really speeds these matches up..."

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is simply the RPG gift that keeps on giving, with fans constantly showcasing their creative solutions to questlines – including one player, who has found a clever way to cheese through the entire Arena.

Redditor and Oblivion Remastered wizard "Bottlecap_riches" has done it again, folks. Earlier this month, he concocted a chaotic "Pegasus spell," making his horse fly across Cyrodiil at lightning speed – and now, he's back with another custom creation that's just as wild, if not more. The player details as much in a new post, showcasing a clip of what he dubs a "100ft destruction spell" in action at the Imperial City Arena.

According to Bottlecap_riches, the spell "really speeds these matches up" – and boy, does it look like it does. In his attached video, the spellcrafting mastermind approaches the gate to the Arena center before it opens and summons a simple skeleton. That's because the base elemental destruction components of his spell have a 100-foot range, so once the skeleton is hit, the enemy on the other side of the Arena is obliterated prior to the round's official start.

It's as genius as it is hilarious, and Bottlecap_riches outlines the spell chain he uses for it in a comment: "100 fire damage 100ft 5 seconds, 100 frost damage 100ft 5 seconds, 100 shock damage 100ft 5 seconds, weakness to frost/fire/shock 100% 100ft 10 seconds, and weakness to magic 100% 100ft 10 seconds." If it looks like a lot, that's because it is – and the price he pays to use it damn well proves as much.

The custom spell's "total cost," as the Redditor writes, is a mind-boggling 9,000 magicka. My jaw is on the floor, but so are other players' own, judging by fellow Oblivion Remastered fans' replies. One asks, "What the fuck?" Another questions, "How the hell did you get your magicka pool that high?" This isn't the first time Bottlecap_riches has achieved such a wild feat using magic in Bethesda's recent RPG remaster, though, so I suppose it's not all that surprising.

It's just another beautiful day to be in the Elder Scrolls community, I suppose – when players aren't threatening the Imperial Guards for their armor or killing "the entirety of the Mythic Dawn cult," they're either giving themselves over 222 million speed or cheesing their way through the Arena via 100-foot spells. You love to see it, or at least I do. I can safely say I wouldn't have it any other way, so here's to Bottlecap_riches' next concoction.



