Former Skyrim animator says "gameplay is the most important thing" for The Elder Scrolls 6

Former Bethesda animator Jeremy Bryant has shared his thoughts on what the most important part of The Elder Scrolls 6 is.

"For me, the gameplay is the most important thing," Bryant says in an interview with Kiwi Talkz (below). He notes that this "might sound odd for an artist to say," but "First and foremost, I want to play a game that I enjoy the systems [of] and have fun and [then] make it look good on top of that."

I think Skyrim , which Bryant worked on, still holds up visually, but it certainly doesn't look as photorealistic as many newer games. We all still play it, though, because of how solid its systems are. "You could have a game that was spot on, 100% realistic and just suck. I would have no desire to play," Bryant says.

While he thinks gameplay is the most important aspect of any game, he doesn't have any actual insider info on the next Elder Scrolls game. "That's the one thing I don't know anything about," he says. "I haven't been involved in TES 6 at all. It's completely opaque to me."

I'm cautiously optimistic about The Elder Scrolls 6. I've not been too fond of Fallout 4 and Starfield really didn't appeal to me, so I do worry Bethesda has lost the magic that made them "masters of the kind of game that they make," as Bryant says, but only time will tell.

