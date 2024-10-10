Baldur's Gate 3 fan mods all of the RPG's companions into Tekken 8, effectively respeccing them all into the Monk class
Mortal Kombat next, please
A genius Baldur's Gate 3 player has managed to mod all of the RPG's Origin characters into Tekken 8, and it's downright awesome.
Speaking in a recent Reddit post, a user who goes by "Doctor_Sauce_" reveals footage of their modded Tekken 8 fighters – the Baldur's Gate 3 companions. First up in the clip is Lae'zel, who takes on Kazuya Mishima in hand-to-hand combat. It's almost too perfect – as one fan's comment reads, "Lae'zel would likely love Tekken, too." Another jokes that "Lae'zel is the person who has learned all of the combos and tries to fight with skill."
I modded every BG3 Origin character into Tekken 8 from r/BaldursGate3
Next up, Doctor Sauce's video shows Gale fighting Karlach, Astarion walloping Gale, Wyll taking Lae'zel on, and more. My personal highlight is seeing Shadowheart absolutely destroy Gale as a Jun Kazama reskin – and I'm not the only one, either. "Jun for Shadowheart because her attacks look like they do holy damage was clever," writes a commenter. "Shadowheart as Jun seems surprisingly fitting," admits another.
The idea of Baldur's Gate 3 characters as Tekken 8 fighters is made even more brilliant by an old Dungeons & Dragons trope – that Monks are ridiculously overpowered in combat. A fan jokes that Doctor_Sauce_ is "speccing into Monk I see" by transporting the RPG's companions into the action-packed brawler. "This is a metaphor to how broken Monk Tavern Brawler is," someone else jests - and honestly, truer words have never been spoken.
