Baldur's Gate 3 fan mods all of the RPG's companions into Tekken 8, effectively respeccing them all into the Monk class

A genius Baldur's Gate 3 player has managed to mod all of the RPG's Origin characters into Tekken 8 , and it's downright awesome.

Speaking in a recent Reddit post, a user who goes by "Doctor_Sauce_" reveals footage of their modded Tekken 8 fighters – the Baldur's Gate 3 companions. First up in the clip is Lae'zel, who takes on Kazuya Mishima in hand-to-hand combat. It's almost too perfect – as one fan's comment reads, "Lae'zel would likely love Tekken, too." Another jokes that "Lae'zel is the person who has learned all of the combos and tries to fight with skill."

Next up, Doctor Sauce's video shows Gale fighting Karlach, Astarion walloping Gale, Wyll taking Lae'zel on, and more. My personal highlight is seeing Shadowheart absolutely destroy Gale as a Jun Kazama reskin – and I'm not the only one, either. "Jun for Shadowheart because her attacks look like they do holy damage was clever," writes a commenter. "Shadowheart as Jun seems surprisingly fitting," admits another.

The idea of Baldur's Gate 3 characters as Tekken 8 fighters is made even more brilliant by an old Dungeons & Dragons trope – that Monks are ridiculously overpowered in combat. A fan jokes that Doctor_Sauce_ is "speccing into Monk I see" by transporting the RPG's companions into the action-packed brawler. "This is a metaphor to how broken Monk Tavern Brawler is," someone else jests - and honestly, truer words have never been spoken.

Baldur's Gate 3 boss Swen Vincke catches sight of the RPG community's most lewd creation yet, a "$20,000 life-sized Astarion sex doll"