Baldur's Gate 3 boss Swen Vincke catches sight of the RPG community's most lewd creation yet, a "$20,000 life-sized Astarion sex doll"

The Baldur's Gate 3 community is back with yet another lewd creation - and this time, it's a hyper-realistic doll that Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke himself has now spotted.

"Don't ask me where I got this," a viral post highlighting the doll reads, "but there is a girlie out there with a $20,000 life-sized Astarion sex doll. I just have to ask, were the fanfics not enough?" Alongside the text is an image of the massive mannequin, and boy is it something. Vincke's response speaks volumes here, I'd say. All that his reply consists of is a simple emoji of eyes, giving strong "I see this, but why do I see this" vibes.

The most shocking part of the doll's existence is the supposed review that goes along with it, indicating that an Astarion stan actually went as far as purchasing it. The mysterious shopper calls the life-sized figure "amazing," declaring the head a "handsome" one of "great quality." They love the doll so much, in fact, that they'd even buy another if they could: "If I can get the funds again I would purchase again."

As a dedicated Baldur's Gate 3 fan myself, I can't say I'm surprised. After all, the fanbase has done everything from inventing entire sex% speedrunning categories to undergoing multiple playthroughs in order to find out how many NPCs you can sleep with in total. I do wonder what Vincke and the broader team at Larian think of it all - but hey, at the end of the day, they're the ones who made the infamous bear scene a reality.

