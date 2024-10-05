Baldur's Gate 3 players are restoring cut content from the RPG's Early Access period, and this expanded Nautiloid is just the beginning
You can now explore the upper deck again
Baldur's Gate 3 is obviously a much bigger RPG now than it was during its Early Access period, but that doesn't mean that it includes everything that was available in that earlier state. Thankfully, though, for those looking to experience literally every ounce of content they can, modders have your back.
Over on Nexus Mods, modder DarthRen has released "part one" of their efforts to restore Baldur's Gate 3's cut content, starting with the restoration of the expanded Nautiloid. With the mod in place, you'll be able to fully explore the Nautiloid's upper deck just like you could during the Early Access period. The modder explains that they've had to add a new platform in order to do just that, so you might need to click on your Tav to refocus the camera onto them when you go up there.
On Twitter, the modder reveals a few of their future plans for even more cut content restoration. "I plan to restore more cut content both from Early Access and remaking stuff that was planned but was cut from the game," they begin. "I'm slowly working on the upper city of Baldur's Gate and will eventually release that as well."
Baldur's Gate 3's modding community has been truly thriving since the release of the RPG's official modding toolkit – Larian has even released a list of some of its favorites, which include everything from raising the level cap to 20 to making gold weightless. It really does seem like there's a mod for everything now, but no doubt those like DarthRen's will always be popular, simply since they give us even more to do in the enormous RPG.
Baldur's Gate 3's official mod support prompts over "a million mods installed in less than 24 hours," from new races to fresh XP cheats.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
