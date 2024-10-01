Larian's 14 favorite Baldur's Gate 3 mods include everything true D&D sickos could want, like a level 20 cap, 16 character party limit, and excessively pretty dice
Baldur's Gate 3 patch 7 is now on consoles, which means all platforms have access to the RPG's shiny new mod manager. Larian has taken the opportunity to put out a list - or rather, several lists - of its own favorite mods to help you get started.
I'm not sure why Larian decided to post three separate mod lists with slightly different selections across YouTube, the PlayStation Blog, and the studio's official site, but the result is a pile of 14 mods that the studio recommends you try out. Some of it's the basic quality of life stuff you'd expect from any mod list, like an option to make gold weightless or the UI frameworks that pave the way for other big mods.
But the real exciting stuff is aimed at true D&D sickos. There's a mod that brings the level cap up to 20, just as in the tabletop game, allowing you to build far more powerful characters. There's another that brings in the Mystic class from Unearthed Arcana, as if you didn't have enough class choices already. And, of course, there's the thing every D&D player craves: a massive selection of extremely pretty dice.
Here's a full list of the mods Larian has recommended, alongside links to the Mod.io pages where you can subscribe to them for the in-game mod manager. Do note that not every mod is available across all platforms.
- Adjustable Party Limit by PixellBytes
- Underwear of Rituals by Xelphos
- Kuo-Toa Playable Race by Gonzalo_Marcos
- Mystic Class by Xhevo
- Custom dice by elliegreenart
- FaerunColors by TechRoot
- UnlockLevelCurve by Dustbag
- All Camp Clothes and Dyes by KatLix
- Kay's Hair Extensions by perseidipity
- Better Inventory UI by Caites
- Leicarna's Piercings: Crystals by Leicarna
- Weightless Gold by Curious_George
- Faces of Faerun by Aloija
- ImpUI (ImprovedUI) by Djmr
