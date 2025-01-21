How to get Once Human Twitch drops and link your accounts

Once Human Twitch drops are special rewards that players can get after linking their accounts, allowing players to earn in-game prizes for Once Human by subbing and watching certain live streams. These rewards are usually cosmetic, rather than gear and items that can be used in-game, but anyone playing Once Human will get a lot of out of this (especially if you were watching Twitch streams anyway).

With that in mind, below I'll show you how to link your Twitch account and Once Human account, as well as the different Twitch drops and what you need to do to receive those rewards. Oh, and those drops are time-sensitive, so get on it quick!

How to link your Once Human and Twitch accounts for Twitch drops and rewards

To link both your Once Human and Twitch account to make yourself eligible for the Twitch drop rewards, you need to do the following:

Go to this website Scroll down to the "Step 1" and log in to your Once Human account After that, go to "Step 2" and log in to your Twitch account Confirm that you want to link the two accounts. After this, go to Twitch and fulfil certain criteria to earn Twitch drops. After having completed these, the in-game rewards should appear in the Once Human in-game mailbox within 24 hours (it may not be immediate.

At time of writing there are several rewards that players can obtain through the Twitch Drop system. However, aside from the Sub Drop, all of these are time-limited and will not be earnable after Feb 11 2025! You need to earn them before that point, though it's likely that there'll be more Twitch drops in the future.

Sub Drop (Subscribe to a Participating Streamer who is playing Once Human) Cradle Skin: Rocky Charm

(Subscribe to a Participating Streamer who is playing Once Human) Time-Based Drops (Watch a Participating Streamer who is playing Once Human) Auspicious Beast Sticker (Watch 1 hour) Keepsake Coin Backpack Charm (Watch 2 hours) Elegant Guest Emote (Watch 3 hours) Serpent’s Hold Gloves (Watch 4 hours)

(Watch a Participating Streamer who is playing Once Human)

