Grounded 2 just got a new update to significantly improve its stability, iron out a whole bunch of bugs, and more, as co-developer Obsidian Entertainment thanks players "for your patience" during the survival game's early access.

The survival sequel launched at the end of last month, and while it managed to beat its predecessor's all-time concurrent player peak on Steam within its first hour , with a Mostly Positive overall rating to boot, some negative reviews have been complaining about optimization issues, performance, and glitches dampening the overall experience. Hopefully, patch 0.1.2 should help matters there.

As detailed in a lengthy list of patch notes , Grounded 2 version 0.1.2 makes "various performance improvements," and while the devs warn that "we don't expect this to fix the performance problems as a whole," they reassure players that "various optimizations are underway behind the scenes." However, "major" stability enhancements have been made, as "in our estimates we're expecting a 40%- 60% improvement from 0.1.1.3."

Elsewhere, the devs have fixed a rather amusing (if not frustrating) "bug where the Red Ant Buggy incorrectly spawned as a hostile Red Soldier Ant" – so you'll no longer be able to spawn angry enemies by mistake. Other buggy enhancements include improved "summoning logic to avoid spawning inside terrain (e.g., caves, anthills)," and the ability to summon them "from greater distances," too.

Loads of issues with the environment, from random gaps to "floating terrain" and some collision problems have also been fixed, as well as other visual issues like clipping have been improved, too.

We'd be here all day if we went through every single one of the changes, but one thing that might not keep you busy all day anymore is trying to get your hands on a bunch of acorn tops. They're "now a guaranteed drop," which should make it easier to stock up on one of the game's most important resources .

