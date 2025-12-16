Dune: Awakening patch finally adds the long-awaited Base Reconstruction Tool, meaning breaks from the survival MMO won't cost you your home anymore – but that's not all

It's finally here – a big new Dune: Awakening update, patch 1.2.30.0, delivers on promises of long-awaited features like the Base Backup Tool and handy cargo containers for ornithopters, with plenty more to be excited about… including some free goodies.

Between its player count dropping over time and requests for Funcom to address everything from combat to exploits, Dune: Awakening hasn't had an entirely smooth journey since its launch in June – but, developers are on the case, working to frequently release updates that target the peskiest issues. One of the most noteworthy, perhaps, has revolved around player bases and just how easy it's been to lose everything you've built.

For anyone unaware, extended breaks from the survival MMO could cost you your base – and that's not really a small price to pay, either. Some of us (yes, me) lost hours upon hours of progress to this problem, but the new Base Backup Tool that has arrived now, alongside patch 1.2.30.0, should help remedy the potential occurrence of any future base loss. That's not all, however. The feature makes moving servers much simpler, too.

As Funcom details in the official patch notes on Steam, "You can now craft the Base Reconstruction Tool and aim it at your base to store it." Vehicles aren't backed up with the new tool, though, but much like with vehicles' own dedicated tool, "it will immediately remove your entire base from the world, including everything placed directly on or inside it." This doesn't function the same way that base blueprints do, either.

"The entire base will be spawned instantly, without the need for gathering and manual rebuilding, including all its contents. Additionally, there is a 'snap to origin' feature that will try to place your base in the exact location from which you removed it." I'm thrilled, honestly – and I'm likely not alone, judging by the literal months' worth of folks asking for the Base Reconstruction Tool to become a reality. Well, it is now.

Patch 1.2.30.0 boasts more than just one tool's worth of new content as well. Another hotly anticipated feature – a cargo container usable with ornithopters – is available. It's perfect "for transporting large quantities of items or materials," as Funcom explains. "You craft pieces that need to be assembled via a welding torch to build this special container. Once put together, it can be used via a carrier ornithopter for transportation." Easy enough, right?

There are also new vendors with past Twitch drops in case you've missed any, quality of life updates, and last but certainly not least, free decorative items. The "Gift of the Sands" pack contains various items, from a strategy table to miniatures that work with it, and I'm sort of obsessed. There are a couple of weapon skins as well, and a holographic tree – 'tis the season, as they say. All in all, it's a patch, and there's still plenty to come.

The third chapter of Dune: Awakening is currently in the works, and so far, it sounds like it'll be downright massive. Here's hoping patch 1.2.30.0 and future updates are a good sign, with new life breathed into the survival MMO.

